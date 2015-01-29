The logo of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is pictured on the pocket of a salesman's shirt as he poses inside the company's showroom in Mumbai August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI Mahindra & Mahindra, India's leading utility vehicle manufacturer, said it conducted raids across six auto spare part makers and sales outlets in the country, to counter the 'ever-growing' threat of counterfeit products.

The company seized more than a thousand items from raids conducted jointly with the police at shops, traders, packing and manufacturing units in northern India, Mahindra said in a statement on Thursday.

The parts most commonly duplicated include air filters, oil filters, pressure plates and clutch plates, Mahindra said. Counterfeit packaging and labels were also found.

"The biggest concern is safety, since counterfeit parts can wreak havoc in a vehicle, from braking failure to triggering a fire," said Hemant Sikka, chief purchase officer, automotive and farm equipment at Mahindra.

In September, India's competition watchdog directed car makers to make spare parts more widely available in the after sales market, raising fears this would increase the production and sale of spurious and non-certified generic parts in the world's sixth-largest car marker.

"We will actively continue our action against proliferation of these parts in the market," said Sikka, adding that the company also raises awareness among customers about counterfeit products.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)