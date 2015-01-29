NEW DELHI Jan 29 Mahindra & Mahindra,
India's leading utility vehicle manufacturer, said it conducted
raids across six auto spare part makers and sales outlets in the
country, to counter the 'ever-growing' threat of counterfeit
products.
The company seized more than a thousand items from raids
conducted jointly with the police at shops, traders, packing and
manufacturing units in northern India, Mahindra said in a
statement on Thursday.
The parts most commonly duplicated include air filters, oil
filters, pressure plates and clutch plates, Mahindra said.
Counterfeit packaging and labels were also found.
"The biggest concern is safety, since counterfeit parts can
wreak havoc in a vehicle, from braking failure to triggering a
fire," said Hemant Sikka, chief purchase officer, automotive and
farm equipment at Mahindra.
In September, India's competition watchdog directed car
makers to make spare parts more widely available in the after
sales market, raising fears this would increase the production
and sale of spurious and non-certified generic parts in the
world's sixth-largest car marker.
"We will actively continue our action against proliferation
of these parts in the market," said Sikka, adding that the
company also raises awareness among customers about counterfeit
products.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)