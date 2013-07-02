MUMBAI, July 2 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($84.13 million) through 50-year bonds at 9.55 percent.

The bond has been assigned AA+/Stable rating by Crisil, a press release by Crisil showed. ($1 = 59.4312 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)