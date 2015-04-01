(Adds executive and analyst comments, details)
By Aman Shah and Aditi Shah
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 1 India's Mahindra &
Mahindra Ltd has stopped selling pick-up trucks and
sports utility vehicles in Brazil, seven years after it entered
the market, due to factors including changes in local
regulations, an executive said.
India's top utility vehicle maker will continue to service
customers in Brazil through its local partner and will also
still sell tractors in the country, Pravin Shah, CEO of the
group's automotive division and international operations, told
Reuters.
But Mahindra is withdrawing from Brazil's passenger vehicle
sector, a major market for global automakers, due to a sluggish
economy, changes in local regulation and a depreciating
currency, Shah said.
"Where we don't see mid- to long-term prospects, there is no
point," Shah said on Wednesday, adding Mahindra will continue to
sell vehicles in the neighbouring markets of Chile, Peru and
Paraguay.
Changes in regulation to promote investment in the local
auto industry and a steep depreciation in the Brazilian Real
over the last two years meant it did not make business sense to
continue in the market, Shah said.
Another issue, says Shah, is that about 94 percent of cars
in Brazil run on ethanol, whereas Mahindra's cars use diesel,
which makes up just 6 percent of the market.
Mahindra, which sold its sports utility vehicles Scorpio and
XUV500 and Pik-up Cabine trucks through its local partner,
Bramont-Montadora Industrial e Comercial de Veiculos, retailed
about 250 units a month at most, Shah said.
Some analysts said it was better for the company to exit
markets like Brazil, where volumes are low, and focus on
regaining ground in India where it is losing out to global car
makers such as Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co.
"Competition is going to be much stiffer than it was in the
last decade," said Puneet Gupta, senior associate at Delhi-based
consultant IHS Automotive.
"It is the best time to realign their energies and focus on
the right thing rather than on those things that are not adding
significant value to the organisation and shareholders."
