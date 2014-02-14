MUMBAI Feb 14 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
, India's biggest utility vehicle maker by sales,
posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, matching estimates
as strong tractor sales offset slowing demand for its passenger
and commercial vehicles.
Standalone profit was 9.34 billion rupees ($150 million) in
the fiscal third quarter ended December, against 8.36 billion
rupees a year earlier. Net sales fell 2 percent to 104.05
billion rupees at Mahindra, also the world's largest tractor
company by sales volume.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 9.39 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)