* Q2 net profit 9.9 bln rupees vs 8.8 bln rupee est
* Net sales down 9 percent
* Strong monsoon rains to boost rural demand
* Shares gain to 2.1 percent
Nov 13 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd,
India's largest utility vehicle maker, posted a
better-than-expected 10 percent rise in second-quarter profit as
strong demand for its tractors made up for slowing SUV sales.
India still relies on monsoon rains to irrigate more than
half its farmland and Mahindra, the world's largest tractor
maker by volume, has been reaping the benefits of strong rains
this year that have put more money in the hands of farmers.
Domestic sales at the company's higher-margin tractor
business, which is estimated to account for little more than a
third of revenues, rose 21 percent in volume terms in the
quarter.
However, Mahindra's automotive division, which includes
SUVs, trucks and buses, has been hit by high interest rates and
fuel costs in a slowing economy. A rise in excise duty on SUVs
and increased competition have hurt the company, which saw its
market share in the utility vehicle segment fall to 42 percent
at end-October from nearly 48 percent a year ago.
Mahindra said net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was
9.9 billion rupees ($156 million) compared to 9.02 billion
rupees a year earlier. Net sales fell about 9 percent to 88.14
billion rupees compared with 96.59 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of 8.8
billion rupees on revenue of 89.3 billion rupees, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tax expenses fell about 18 percent and other income rose 12
percent, boosted by dividend received from subsidiaries.
Mahindra's stock has received nine brokerage recommendation
upgrades in the last 90 days, the highest number of recent
upgrades among 95 global automobile companies, according the
Starmine data.
Analysts forecast tractor sales to stay strong for the rest
of the year and there are some expectations that the company's
rugged Bolero SUV, popular in rural areas, may see a pick up in
demand during the second half.
"If they are able to maintain strong performance in
tractors, it will drive their performance in subsequent quarters
as well," said Rohan Korde, an analyst with Mumbai-base
brokerage Anand Rathi.
Mahindra's shares, valued at $8.6 billion, have fallen 4.9
percent so far this year, underperforming a 4.5 percent rise in
the main index. The shares gained 2.1 percent after the
results.
Mahindra is the last major Indian automaker to report
second-quarter results. Tata Motors, the country's
largest automaker by revenue, said net profit surged 71 percent
thanks to strong sales at its luxury Jaguar Land Rover unit,
although its domestic business suffered a loss.
Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest carmaker,
reported a jump in profit from a low base last year and also
benefited from positive currency movement.
($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Additional
reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)