MUMBAI Feb 7 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India's biggest utility vehicles maker, expects tractor sales to grow 8 to 10 percent in the year to March 2013, said Pawan Goenka, president of the company's automotive and farm equipment sectors, on Tuesday.

Mahindra, one of the world's biggest tractor manufacturers, earlier reported a bigger-than-expected 9.9 percent fall in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)