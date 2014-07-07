BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, July 7 Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd will pay 13 million euros ($17.7 million) for a stake in Finnish vacation ownership company, Holiday Club Resorts Oy, a company executive told reporters on Monday.
Mahindra Holidays will pay an initial amount of 3 million euros in cash and the remaining 10 million euros from existing shareholders, Chairman Arun Nanda said.
The Indian company, part of the $16.7 billion Mahindra Group, said earlier on Monday that it plans to buy an 18.8 percent stake in the Finnish company with a right to increase its ownership over a period of two years. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's main share index ended at a fresh two-week high on Tuesday, but pared some of its earlier gains as small-cap stocks weighed.
* BASF India Ltd says BASF enters India crop protection market for rice Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kmbCAc) Further company coverage: