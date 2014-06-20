A worker cleans a Mahindra tractor outside its showroom on the outskirts of Jammu November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) fell 2.4 percent on worries that weak monsoon may hit its tractor sales, investors say.

Nearly a third of the company's revenues come from tractor sales which are largely dependent on farmers' incomes that can get severely impacted due to any shortfall in rains, analysts say.

The monsoon has covered half of India's landmass four days behind the usual schedule, failing to recover from a late start that has slowed sowing of summer crops in a country where half of the farmland still lacks irrigation.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)