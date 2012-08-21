An employee works at an assembly line at plant of Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra in Chakan, around 160 km (99 miles) from Mumbai March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra(MAHM.NS) shares gain 1.1 percent as heavy rains hit some of the parched parts of the country, easing fears of a repeat of the widespread drought that gripped three years ago.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares also continue to benefit after April-June earnings earlier this month showed strong demand for its utility vehicles, helping offset some of the concerns about tractor sales.

Despite fear of a drought during the monsoon season, Mahindra & Mahindra shares have surged 19.25 percent since June 1, compared with a 10.8 percent gain in the Nifty during the same period.