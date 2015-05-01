May 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in April: April 2015 April 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 36,727 36,288 1 DOMESTIC SALES 34,467 34,107 1 PASSENGER VEHICLES 18,314 18,148 1 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 11,744 11,677 1 EXPORTS 2,260 2,181 4 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Aditi Shah IN NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)