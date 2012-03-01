BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
March 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd February vehicle sales. Feb 2012 Feb 2011 pct change TOTAL SALES 43,087 33,378 29 DOMESTIC SALES 40,461 31,967 27 EXPORTS 2,626 1,411 86 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest utility vehicles and tractor maker. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sK8qPN) Further company coverage: