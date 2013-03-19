Mahindra and Mahindra(MAHM.NS) says will observe no production days at Jaipur tractor plant for five days and Rudrapur plant for two days. No production days will be during the period March 24 to March 31

M&M says does not envisage any adverse impact on availability of tractors due to adequacy of stocks

Source text: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has informed BSE that the Company, as part of aligning its production with sales requirements, would be observing No Production Days at the Company's Tractor Plants located at Jaipur for five days and Rudrapur for two days during the period March 24, 2013 to March 31, 2013.

The management does not envisage any adverse impact on availability of tractors in the market due to adequacy of tractor stocks to serve the market requirements.