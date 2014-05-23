MUMBAI May 23 Indian automaker Mahindra and
Mahindra Ltd is considering investing about 40 billion
rupees ($684 million) in a new factory, a top executive said on
Friday, as it readies new models for an anticipated pickup in
sales.
Pawan Goenka, president of Mahindra's automotive and farm
equipment sectors, said the proposed new plant would have
capacity to make 400,000 vehicles annually, and an announcement
on its development would be made "soon".
"We have been looking at this plant for some time and
because of a slowdown in the industry it was delayed. And now we
are close to making a decision," he said.
"We have new products being launched starting about a year
from now, and for the new products we need new capacity."
The Wall Street Journal reported the plan late Thursday.
Goenka said another option on the table was expanding
Mahindra's Chakan plant in western India.
The company, India's largest SUV maker, last year said it
would invest 100 billion rupees over the next three years to
increase production and boost research and development.
The landslide victory last week of the pro-business
Bharatiya Janata Party in the general elections have further
raised hopes among auto executives that the new government will
initiate reforms to kick-start the sluggish economy.
Automakers in India have been battling two years of slumping
sales as a slowing economy kept a lid on consumer spending,
which was further burdened by high interest rates and fuel
costs.
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi's new government is expected
to push ahead with major reforms to revive growth amid the
country's worst economic slowdown since the 1980s.
"It is certainly giving a positive sentiment to the business
industry right now, based on everything the new government is
likely to put in place," Goenka said.
The company is expected to roll out two new compact SUVs in
2015.
($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)