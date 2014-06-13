Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
Reuters Market Eye - HSBC upgrades Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 1,445 rupees from 1,340 rupees, saying it is the cheapest large-cap in the domestic autos universe.
"UV (utility vehicle) business is at a trough but with a favourable base in 2HFY15 and multiple triggers in FY16," the investment bank said in a report on Friday.
M&M shares are up 1.7 percent at 11:38 a.m.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
MUMBAI Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.