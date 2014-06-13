A worker cleans a Mahindra tractor outside its showroom on the outskirts of Jammu November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - HSBC upgrades Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 1,445 rupees from 1,340 rupees, saying it is the cheapest large-cap in the domestic autos universe.

"UV (utility vehicle) business is at a trough but with a favourable base in 2HFY15 and multiple triggers in FY16," the investment bank said in a report on Friday.

M&M shares are up 1.7 percent at 11:38 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)