BUZZ-India's Reliance Power rises; March-quarter profit surges
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
NEW DELHI May 30 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd , India's biggest sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer, posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as strong tractor sales offset declining sales of its utility vehicles, and also helped by one-off gains.
Mahindra's net profit for the January-March quarter rose marginally to 8.97 billion rupees ($152 million) compared with 8.89 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales rose about 4.7 percent to 108.38 billion rupees.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 8.12 billion rupees, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)
MUMBAI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday tweaked rules that trigger regulatory action against lenders who overshoot the limit on bad loans or fail to comply with capital ratios.