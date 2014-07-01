UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
July 1 India's Mahindra & Ltd's vehicle sales in June: June 2014 June 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 38,471 38,092 1 DOMESTIC SALES 36,457 36,207 1 PASSENGER VEHICLES 16,780 17,232 -3 EXPORTS 2,014 1,885 7 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.