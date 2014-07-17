Yahoo revenue rises 15.4 percent amid Verizon deal uncertainty
Yahoo Inc reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, ahead of a proposed sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
MUMBAI Cyprus-based Golboot Holdings, a firm controlled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) sold 11.8 million shares, or a 1.91 percent stake, in Indian auto maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) via a block deal on the BSE exchange.
The sale was carried out at an average price of 1,161.23 rupees a share, according to exchange data.
The data also shows another Goldman entity, Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte, bought 4.26 million Mahindra and Mahindra shares, while Fidelity Destiny Portfolios Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock bought 4.56 million shares.
Golboot Holdings sold 7 million shares of Mahindra and Mahindra at 1,076.21 rupees each on the NSE on May 14.
Mahindra and Mahindra said in May 2008 it had sold 7 billion rupees worth of convertible debt instruments to Golboot Holdings Ltd to fund its auto and tractor businesses.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) shares fell 3.1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM and Anupama Dwivedi)
NEW YORK The U.S. dollar fell to a seven-week low against a basket of other major currencies on Monday and global stock markets were shaky over investor concerns about protectionist rhetoric by U.S. President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1 percent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling largely overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals.