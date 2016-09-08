MUMBAI, Sept 8 Mahindra & Mahindra, India's top SUV maker, has formed a partnership with ride-sharing firm Ola to spur sales of vehicles and other related services, the automaker's chairman Anand Mahindra told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The alliance is expected to generate total revenues of $400 million over the next two years and will help drive future designs for cars and platforms built by the automaker, Mahindra's chairman said.

"This is going to completely change the auto industry," Mahindra said referring to the entry of ride-sharing firms such as Ola. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rafael Nam)