NEW DELHI/PARIS, Sept 16 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
, India's largest utility vehicle maker, is in advanced
talks to buy PSA Peugeot Citroen's scooter business,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing three unnamed sources
familiar with the matter.
An announcement may be made soon, Bloomberg reported, citing
two of the people.
A PSA spokesman declined comment. A Mahindra spokesman said
the company would not comment on market speculation.
French carmaker Peugeot had denied reports in the Times of
India newspaper in August of a partnership with Mahindra to
share technology, and production facilities in France and India.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi and Laurence Frost in
Paris; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)