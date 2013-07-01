MUMBAI, July 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has raised prices of some vehicles by an average 0.5 percent due to increased input costs, effective July 1, its automotive division Chief Executive Pravin Shah told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, India's largest sports utility vehicle maker said its June sales fell nearly 8 percent compared with a year ago. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)