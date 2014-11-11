NEW DELHI Nov 11 Mahindra & Mahindra, India's top utility vehicle maker, has increased prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles by an average 1 percent effective this month to offset rising input costs, the company said on Tuesday.

The increase will be in the range of 2,300 rupees ($37) to 11,500 rupees ($187) depending on the model, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

"We have been holding back on price hikes for a while but now it has been necessitated to partly offset the impact of rising input costs," said Pravin Shah, chief executive, automotive division & international operations at Mahindra.

The company, part of the $17 billion Mahindra Group, has also increased the price of its tractors by between 6,000 rupees ($97) and 10,000 rupees ($162) to offset an increase in commodity prices and conversion costs.

Mahindra is the world's largest manufacturer of tractors by volume. ($1 = 61.6075 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)