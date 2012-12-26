US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Dec 26 India has rejected a proposal by autos-to-software conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to set up a joint venture with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, a government statement said on Wednesday.
According to media reports, the companies were to invest about 1 billion rupees ($18.2 million) to develop and manufacture naval systems.
The Foreign Investment Promotion Board of the Finance Ministry also approved 12 proposals of foreign direct investment amounting to about 8.02 billion rupees.
($1 = 54.9650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)