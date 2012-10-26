A worker works on the body of a Mahindra & Mahindra's XUV 500 vehicle on the assembly line at the company's vehicle manufacturing plant in Chakan, outside Pune, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI UBS has upgraded Mahindra & Mahindra(MAHM.NS) to 'buy' from 'neutral' citing a "strong" outlook for profit margins despite falling tractor sales, as well as increased demand for utility vehicles.

The investment bank also expects a recovery in tractor sales to boost earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a widely used gauge of operational profitability.

UBS raised its target price on the stock to 1,050 rupees from 780 rupees as part of its ratings change. Mahindra & Mahindra shares were up 0.1 percent in pre-open trade on Friday.

India's biggest SUV manufacturer reported a 22 percent in July-September profit on Thursday, beating analyst estimates.