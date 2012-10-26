BUZZ-India's GVK Power rises; to sell 10 pct stake in airport operator
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
MUMBAI Oct 26 UBS has upgraded Mahindra & Manhindra to 'buy' from 'neutral' citing a "strong" outlook for profit margins despite falling tractor sales, as well as increased demand for utility vehicles.
The investment bank also expects a recovery in tractor sales to boost earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a widely used gauge of operational profitability.
UBS raised its target price on the stock to 1,050 rupees from 780 rupees as part of its ratings change. Mahindra & Mahindra shares were up 0.1 percent in pre-open trade on Friday.
India's biggest SUV manufacturer reported a 22 percent in July-September profit on Thursday, beating analyst estimates. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.