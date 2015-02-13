BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
NEW DELHI Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS), India's biggest utility vehicle maker by sales, posted a marginal rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts' estimates, helped by a one-time gain.
Standalone profit rose about 1 percent to 9.42 billion rupees ($152 million) in the third quarter ended December from a year earlier.
Net sales fell 9 percent to 94.7 billion rupees, hurt by a slowdown in India's rural economy, which dragged down sales of Mahindra's tractors and utility vehicles.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 6.84 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 62.1700 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp forecast operating profit for the current year to slide by a fifth as Japan's biggest automaker expects a hit from increased spending to push sales in its key U.S. market and from a stronger yen.