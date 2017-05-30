Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) posted a nearly 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimate.
Profit after tax came in at 7.25 billion rupees ($112.17 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 6.05 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2rQm3is
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 6.91 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Total income rose 4 percent to 123.20 billion rupees.
($1 = 64.6350 Indian rupees)
