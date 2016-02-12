Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
NEW DELHI Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, missing analyst estimates, but said it expected a revival in the economy over coming quarters.
Mahindra, India's top utility vehicle maker, said net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 8.08 billion rupees ($118.2 million), down from 9.42 billion rupees a year earlier when it benefited from a one-time gain.
Analysts had expected Mahindra to report a net profit of 8.99 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Net sales rose 18 percent to 110.1 billion rupees, helped by new launches of its sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).
"With the macro policy environment now turning more supportive and El Nino conditions, along with its adverse impacts on agricultural output and incomes, set to dissipate, domestic consumer demand is likely to gain strength in the coming quarters," the company said in a statement.
Mahindra, which is also India's top tractor maker, said poor agriculture output weakened incomes in rural India which impacted sales of its farm equipment.
Sales of utility vehicles rose 18 percent in the October-December quarter, Mahindra said in the statement.
($1 = 68.3550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.