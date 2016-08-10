People walk past a screen displaying Mahindra and Mahindra logo before the start of a news conference in Mumbai, India May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) on Wednesday reported a 12.35 percent rise in net profit for the fiscal first quarter, meeting expectations, helped by strong sales of its sport utility vehicles and trucks.

Mahindra's standalone net profit for the April-June quarter rose to 9.55 billion rupees ($143.07 million) from 8.50 billion rupees in the previous year. Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a net profit of 8.83 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Net sales at India's largest utility vehicle maker rose 14 percent to 119.42 billion rupees.

Mahindra's total vehicle sales rose 11 percent to 121,530 units during the three-month period.

Sales of several carmakers including Mahindra, Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) have been impacted because of a temporary ban by India's top court on the sale of large diesel cars in the capital Delhi.

Mahindra said it will introduce a petrol and diesel engine for all its major models over the next three to four years, and will launch hybrid cars by 2022.

India's main auto industry body, in April, nearly halved its growth forecast for passenger vehicle sales in the current financial year to 6-8 percent, saying demand could weaken after the sudden regulatory changes to curb pollution.

Shares in Mahindra fell 2.52 percent in the key Mumbai market .BSESN, which was down 1 percent.

($1 = 66.7525 Indian rupees)

