NEW DELHI Oct 31 Indian automaker Mahindra and
Mahindra Ltd posted a 4 percent drop in second-quarter
net profit, missing analyst estimates, after a poor and delayed
monsoon hit demand for its tractors.
Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 9.47 billion
rupees ($154 million) compared with 9.9 billion rupees a year
earlier, the country's largest utility vehicle maker said on
Friday. Net sales rose about 7 percent to 94.18 billion rupees.
Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of 9.55
billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(1 US dollar = 61.4100 Indian rupee)
