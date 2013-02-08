BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 8 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, posted a 26 percent rise in profit for the three months to end-December but lagged street estimates, as a slide in operating margin offset strong SUV sales growth.
Shares in the company fell as much as 1.4 percent after the results. They were down 0.4 percent before the results were released.
Mahindra, also the world's largest tractor company by sales volume, said profit for the fiscal third quarter was 8.36 billion rupees ($157 million), against 6.62 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales increased 29 percent to 106.43 billion rupees.
Analysts, on average, expected profit of 8.62 billion rupees, according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine.
Mahindra's passenger vehicle sales rose an annual 36 percent during the quarter, as its domestic tractor sales inched up 3.9 percent. ($1 = 53.2850 rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: