March 2 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in February:
February 2015 February 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 38,033 42,166 -10 DOMESTIC SALES 34,918 39,338 -11 PASSENGER VEHICLES 18,103 19,308 -6 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 11,928 14,701 -19 EXPORTS 3,115 2,828 10 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
