MUMBAI, July 1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in June: June 2013 June 2012 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 38,092 41,322 -7.8 DOMESTIC SALES 36,207 38,951 -7.0 PASSENGER VEHICLES 17,232 19,792 -12.9 EXPORTS 1,885 NA NA NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)