MUMBAI, March 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in February: Feb 2014 Feb 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 42,166 47,824 -12 DOMESTIC SALES 39,338 44,399 -11 PASSENGER VEHICLES 19,308 23,421 -18 EXPORTS 2,828 3,425 -17 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)