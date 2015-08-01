Aug 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in July: JULY 2015 JULY 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 34,652 35,567 -3 DOMESTIC SALES 31,087 33,047 -6 PASSENGER VEHICLES 14,456 16,569 -13 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 12,148 11,336 7 EXPORTS 3,565 2,520 41 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1eJf00l (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)