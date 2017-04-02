NEW DELHI, April 2 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in March: March March Pct change 2017 2016 TOTAL SALES 56,031 52,718 6 DOMESTIC SALES 53,322 48,967 9 PASSENGER VEHICLES 25,352 26,885 -6 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 22,908 17,438 31 EXPORTS 2,709 3,751 -28 Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)