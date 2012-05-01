May 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's April vehicle sales: April 2012 April 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 40,719 32,090 27 DOMESTIC SALES 39,299 30,349 29 EXPORTS 1,420 1,741 -18 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest utility vehicles and tractor maker. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)