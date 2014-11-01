Nov 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in October: Oct 2014 Oct 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 42,776 50,558 -15 DOMESTIC SALES 40,274 47,787 -16 PASSENGER VEHICLES 19,254 22,924 -16 EXPORTS 2,502 2,771 -10 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Toby Chopra)