Dec 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in November: Nov 2014 Nov 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 34,292 39,254 -13 DOMESTIC SALES 32,100 36,261 -11 PASSENGER VEHICLES 13,765 16,771 -18 EXPORTS 2,192 2,993 -27 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)