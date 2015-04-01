BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director
April 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in March:
March 2015 March 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 45,212 51,636 -12 DOMESTIC SALES 41,193 48,490 -15 PASSENGER VEHICLES 21,030 23,433 -10 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 14,279 17,649 -19 EXPORTS 4,019 3,146 28 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago