April 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in March:

March 2015 March 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 45,212 51,636 -12 DOMESTIC SALES 41,193 48,490 -15 PASSENGER VEHICLES 21,030 23,433 -10 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 14,279 17,649 -19 EXPORTS 4,019 3,146 28 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)