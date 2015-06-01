BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
June 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in May:
May 2015 May 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 36,706 37,869 -3 DOMESTIC SALES 33,369 35,499 -6 PASSENGER VEHICLES 18,135 19,470 -7 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 11,407 12,297 -7 EXPORTS 3,337 2,370 41 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-1,100 0,810-1,114 0,710-0,890 0,7