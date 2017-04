Aug 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in July: July 2014 July 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 35,567 37,096 -4 DOMESTIC SALES 33,047 34,490 -4 PASSENGER VEHICLES 14,708 15,530 -5 EXPORTS 2,520 2,606 -3 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)