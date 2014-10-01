Oct 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in September: Sept 2014 Sept 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 44,911 43,289 4 DOMESTIC SALES 42,408 40,574 5 PASSENGER VEHICLES 19,893 18,916 5 EXPORTS 2,503 2,715 -8 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)