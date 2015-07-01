BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
July 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in June: June 2015 June 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 36,134 38,466 -6 DOMESTIC SALES 33,282 36,452 -9 PASSENGER VEHICLES 15,880 18,635 -15 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 12,737 13,273 -4 EXPORTS 2,852 2,014 42 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Gold edges up from 7-week low hit earlier in the session * Spot gold still targets $1,209- technicals * Specs cut bullish COMEX gold, silver positions * Euro hits 6-month high vs dollar (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, May 8 Gold edged up on Monday on bargain-hunting after dipping to a seven-week low earlier in the session and as the euro strengthened after pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.