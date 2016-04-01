BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
MUMBAI, April 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in March: March FY16 March FY15 Pct change TOTAL SALES 52,718 45,124 17 DOMESTIC SALES 48,967 41,105 19 PASSENGER VEHICLES 26,885 22,183 21 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 17,438 14,114 24 EXPORTS 3,751 4,019 (7) Source text: (bit.ly/22Ughtm) NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Karachi, May 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $17 million to $15,896 million in the week ending May 12, compared to $15,913 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 12 Held by the State $15,895.9 $15,921.5 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,782.7 mln $4,979.0 mln -1.9 commercial