MUMBAI, May 2 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in April: April April Pct change 2016 2015 TOTAL SALES 41,863 36,727 14 DOMESTIC SALES 39,357 34,467 14 PASSENGER VEHICLES 22,655 19,464 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 12,947 11,329 14 EXPORTS 2,506 2,260 11 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)