June 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in May: May 2016 May 2015 Pct change TOTAL SALES 40656 36706 11 DOMESTIC SALES 36613 33369 10 PASSENGER VEHICLES 19635 18135 8 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 13109 11407 15 EXPORTS 4043 3337 21 Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)