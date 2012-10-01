BRIEF-Goa Carbon seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3 rupees/shr
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept 2012 Sept 2011 Pct change Total sales 48,342 44,137 10 Domestic Sales 45,263 41,136 10 Passenger vehicles 23,808 19,447 22 Exports 3,079 3,001 3 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles, SUVs and jeeps, makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by G. Ram Mohan) (henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com, twitter.com/HenryJFoy; +91-22-6180-7208; Reuters Messaging: henry.foy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.