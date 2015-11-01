Nov 1 Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra's on-year tractor sales in October fell 12 percent to 28,081 units, the company notified the Bombay Stock Exchange on Sunday, because of the weakness of monsoon rains vital for much of the country's agriculture. The top utility vehicle maker said in a release however it expected the coming festive season to bolster demand. Mahindra's auto unit saw a strong uptick in October with total sales rising 20 percent on-year. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Andrew Roche)