Indian employees at a call centre provide service support to international customers in Bangalore March 17, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Mahindra Satyam (SATY.NS) gains 2.5 percent after swinging to a better-than-expected profit of 5.34 billion rupees in Jan-March from a loss of 3.27 billion rupees in the same period last year.

Parent Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) also benefits, up 1 percent after its unit's results.

Going forward, analysts says Tech Mahindra earnings will depend to a big extent on largest client BT (BT.L).

Mahindra Satyam is the former Satyam Computers, which was bought by Tech Mahindra in 2009 after it was hit by India's biggest corporate fraud.